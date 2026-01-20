'We believe Brooklyn': David Beckham trolled after son's statement

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, son of the British celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham, said he did not want to reconcile with his parents after a family rift he described in a lengthy post on social media on Monday.

The 26-year-old said that his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he wrote in a post to his 16.2 million Instagram followers.

"I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn is the eldest son of the former England football captain, David and his fashion designer and former pop star wife, Victoria.

During his first appearance since Brooklyn criticized his family, David Beckham was asked about his relationship with his son at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 56th Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The former footballer, however, smiled and chose not to comment.

Meanwhile, people flocked to David Beckham's last Instagram post shared four days ago to express their views in the comments section.

While some people joked about how David and Victoria "were right about Nicola", multiple followers said they believed Brooklyn Beckham.

Brooklyn married Nicola, an American actress and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 2022.

Spokespeople for David and Victoria Beckham did not immediately respond to request for comment on their son's statements.








