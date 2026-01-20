Tom Cruise's biggest dream crushed by the president?

Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States, has reportedly crushed Tom Cruise’s dream of filming in outer space.

Radar Online that the 63-year-old American actor and film producer has dropped the idea of asking Trump for a favour.

A credible insider told the outlet that Cruise, the Mission Impossible star, has decided to not achieve his dream of working with NASA as filming dangerous and complicated in outer space needed White House approval.

The source said, "Tom didn't want to ask for political reasons. From what I understand, they would need NASA coordination to do the movie, and supposedly Tom Cruise did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favor.”

"You'd need permission from the federal government,” shared the source.

In 2020, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine boasted about it in a tweet that made people believe that the ambitious film project was confirmed.

Bridenstine tweeted at that time, "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality.”

However, Cruise, who has been keeping himself away from politics for years, is takes film-making very seriously.

The insider claimed, "Tom Cruise is a control freak. Psychologically, he wants to run everything, and he doesn't want anyone telling him what to do.”

"On the surface, he pretends to be a very congenial and easygoing guy. But he has a big ego and deep down inside he wants control over every aspect of the films he produces or appears in,” said the source.