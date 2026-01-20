Robert Redford’s daughter Amy sings praises of late father

Robert Redford’s daughter, Amy, recently paid a homage to him, revealing the best thing he did as a father.

On Monday, January 19, the 55-year-old American actress appeared on Today show ahead of Sundance Film Festival, where she reflected on her favorite memories of growing up with her dad.

Calling to mind, Amy said, “He was playful and curious and kind. And I think what he taught us to do is really find the thing that we're most passionate about and the things that we think might be able to change the world.”

She added, “The best thing I think he did for my family was raise us between New York City and the mountains of Sundance, because we got to live between the city and in natural law.”

“[He] taught us a very strong value of stewardship. So that's something that I think all of us bring to the table to this day. I’m very proud of that,” This Revolution star noted.

Robert, who co-founded the Sundance Film Festival and the Sundance Institute in 1978, embraced death peacefully in his sleep at his Sundance residence at the age of 89 on September 16, 2025.

Sharing his thoughts on the forthcoming Sundance Film Festival, which will take place for the first time on Thursday, January 22.

Amy said of the legendary film festival, “For my dad, it was, if you tell him not to do it, that just means it hasn’t been done yet. He decided, ‘Well, I have some platform and I'm going to use it to change the world.’”

“And I think knowing that there are so many stories out there that needed to be told that weren't being told and that there were amazing storytellers that hadn't been seen yet, was really his most foundational motivation,” the Hate Crime actress raved about her Oscar-winning father, Robert Redford.