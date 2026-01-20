Priscilla Presley's derogatory remarks on late daughter Lisa Marie reignite controversy

Priscilla Presley has been slammed as a “monster mom” after her repeated cruel remarks about her late daughter, Lisa Marie.

The 80-year-old American businesswoman and actress appeared to be favouring her drug addict son, Navarone Garibaldi, while badmouthing her and Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, in her latest memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

In her latest appearance in Pottstown to promote her book in Pennsylvania, Priscilla stated that she does miss her late daughter “every day,” confessing, "I miss her arguments."

While talking about Lisa, she shockingly said, "Sometimes you want to choke them,” and when she discussed her son Garibaldi, whom she shares with ex Marco Garibaldi, she quipped, "I worry about him. He's a loner. He has a few friends, but I worry."

Priscilla also raved about her romance with the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, whom she was married from 1967 to 1973.

For those unaware, Lisa died from complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Priscilla Presley’s book Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis was released on September 23, 2025.