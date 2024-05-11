Meghan Markle slips into supporting role as Prince Harry takes lead in Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle successfully concluded first-day engagements as a part of their current Nigeria tour yesterday.



The Duke an Duchess of Sussex visit Lights Academy school in Abuja where they mingled with kids of all ages as well as talked to the staff.

Harry also delivered a poignant speech on mental health and dealing with grief, which was resonated by many across the continent.

Speaking to the Mirror, celebrity PR Guru Edward Hopkins claimed the Suits alum cut an encouraging figure for her husband as she stood beside him during his speech.

He also suggested she avoided adding her own insight into the subject to keep the focus on the prince and his endeavors to normalize talking about mental health.

"Meghan might have felt that Harry's message on mental health was strong and comprehensive, so she didn't feel the need to add anything further. By nodding along, she could be showing her agreement and support for his words,” Edward explained.

"Meghan may have wanted to give him the space to address the audience on this topic, recognising his expertise and passion in the area.."

The PR expert continued: "By not speaking herself, she might avoid drawing attention away from the main message or inadvertently causing any controversy." Edward finally suggested it could simply be a personal preference of Meghan's to let Harry take the lead.

"Meghan might simply be more comfortable in certain settings taking a supporting role rather than being in the spotlight. Given the nature of the event and the topic, she may have preferred to let Harry be the primary speaker,” he added.