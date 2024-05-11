Tom Holland’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ first preview halted due to ‘production difficulties’

Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers stars in the titular roles in Romeo & Juliet

The first preview of Romeo & Juliet, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in the titular roles, faced an unexpected setback as it was canceled due to "production difficulties."

According to Deadline's report on Friday, May 10, the previews, scheduled to commence on Saturday night at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre, had to be halted, disappointing ticket holders who were eagerly awaiting the performance.

They were informed that the show "cannot go ahead as planned" due to "the technical aspects of the production needing further preparation, the performance of Romeo & Juliet on Saturday, May 11, 2024 can not go ahead as planned."

According to insiders, chaotic scenes during rehearsals earlier in the week were witnessed as Lloyd and his creative team grappled with resolving technical issues.

Despite efforts to address the challenges, a decision was made on Thursday to postpone the preview scheduled for Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the exact rescheduling of the preview remains uncertain, the official premiere night is still set for May 23.

Ticket holders for the cancelled Saturday event will receive a special link to exchange their tickets for future performances.