Camryn Manheim will not return for ‘Law & Order’ season 24

Camryn Manheim played the role of Lieutenant Kate Dixon in Law & Order

Camryn Manheim will reportedly exit the American legal drama Law & Order after season 23.

Variety confirmed on Friday, May 10, that Manheim, who joined the police procedural when NBC revived the series in 2021, will not return for season 24.

The season finale, airing May 16, will mark Manheim’s 48th and final episode. She played Lieutenant Kate Dixon, a successor to Anita Van Buren, portrayed by S. Epatha Merkerson,

In a statement, Dick Wolf, the creator of the series, bid farewell to the 63-year-old actress, "I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch Law & Order."

"She is a class act, and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter," he added.

Her exit is one of the two significant ones in season 23. In addition to Manheim, Sam Waterson, who appeared in over 400 episodes as District Attorney Jack McCoy, also left the show earlier this season.

Additionally, Manheim has a long-running relationship with the mystery thriller. Her first TV appearance in the series was a guest spot in the first season of 1991, followed by additional guest spots, showing off her acting chops in different characters on Law & Order in 1993 and 1994.