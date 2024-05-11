Why did Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left waiting at Heathrow airport?

Meghan had initially flown to London alone to join Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found themselves waiting at London Heathrow after their scheduled British Airways flight to Nigeria was delayed due to the pilot falling ill, reported Mirror.

BA had to quickly arrange a replacement for the 11-hour journey, causing a delay for Harry and Meghan. Nonetheless, they eventually landed in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, at 5am the following day.

Meghan, aged 42, had initially flown to London alone to join Harry for the next part of his Invictus Games promotion tour. Upon their reunion at Heathrow's VIP Windsor Suite, they proceeded to Africa, traveling in the First Class section of a Boeing 777, separated from other passengers by a curtain.

Upon arrival in Nigeria, fellow passengers were reportedly held back to allow the couple to disembark first. Harry and Meghan were also seen exchanging smiles with the cabin crew as they exited the aircraft.

At Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Nigerian officials greeted the couple, who were then escorted off the aircraft and into a waiting blacked-out minibus. They were accompanied by the same security team that had been with Harry during his stay in London earlier in the week.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK this week to attend a special service at St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

But it was a solo trip for the prince, with Meghan choosing to remain in California with their children. Royal Family members snubbed the event on Wednesday - despite reportedly being invited by Harry.

Harry and King Charles didn't meet in the UK this week - despite being a few miles away from each other as the Monarch hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed father and son wouldn't be meeting, citing the King's "full programme".