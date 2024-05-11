Sophie Turner to embark on quirky journey in upcoming series 'Haven'

Sophie Turner to play lead in upcoming series Haven

Sophie Turner is gearing up to embark on a new Prime Video Series Haven, alongside Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

According to Deadline, the company is set to join forces with Amazon on the heist series, led by the Game of Thrones star.

Haven, that previously was on the lookout for an ensemble cast, comes with a unique synopsis as the outlet stated: “Turner will play Zara, an office worker at pension fund investment company Lochmill Capital. Zara has her day upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in demanding she helps them steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions.”

“Madekwe features as Zara’s best friend Luke, while Fortune-Lloyd will play DCI Rhys, a detective with a recently relapsed gambling problem who must keep his own money troubles at bay as he examines the Lochmill Capital crime.”

For the unversed, the project is written by S.A. Nikias, who is known for other crime novels, including City Blues Quartet.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios professed that the said crime series is a “uniquely thrilling ride” with a “gripping, addictive, entertaining” storyline.

Turner is reportedly starring in a psychological thriller titled Trust as well as another project, The Dreadful.