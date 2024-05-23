Bridgerton's Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips secretly move in together

While romance on Netflix's hit show Bridgerton often faces obstacles, off-screen love has blossomed for co-stars Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips.



The charming couple, who met on the set of season three, have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

MailOnline revealed that despite their characters not sharing scenes, Bessie and Sam's connection grew behind the scenes.



Filming for the new season kicked off in July 2022 and concluded in March 2023. Just three months after wrapping, Bessie, who portrays Prudence Featherington, moved into Sam's Brighton flat.

Sam plays Lord Debling, the new suitor to Penelope, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan.

Their secret romance has now reached a milestone, as Bessie has even introduced Sam to her renowned parents, actors Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter.

The real-life love story of these Bridgerto stars adds a delightful twist to the show's drama.

After being photographed looking cozy at a theatre event in May 2023, they seem to have been together for quite some time.

TikTok buzzed with speculation after a video titled "Bridgerton co-stars that are dating in real life" suggested their off-screen romance.

Fans quickly commented, celebrating the couple with remarks like "Featherington sisters bagging the hot ones!" and "They're so cute!!"

The pair was first seen together at the Theatrical Consequences: The 5th Annual Platform Presents West End Gala after-party at Tequila Mockingbird in London in May 2023.

They were later seen attending the Wonka premiere in November 2023 with Bessie’s mother, Imelda Staunton.

The trio posed for photos, with Imelda standing between them, indicating that Sam had been introduced to the family earlier on.