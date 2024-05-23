Charlie Colin, ‘Train’ band ex-bassist found dead in shower at 58

Charlie Colin dead at 58

Charlie Colin, the ex-bassist and founding member for the band "Train", was found dead in a shower after falling. He passed away at the age of 58.



According to what the musician’s mother told TMZ on Wednesday, May 22, Colin’s death was a result of an accident, as he slipped and fell while house-sitting for a pal in Brussels, Belgium.

The outlet further claims that Colin wasn’t discovered dead until his friends returned from their trip five days ago.

His mother also shared that he had relocated to Brussels, teaching a music master class at a conservatory. She added that Colin was also involved working with studio, creating music for a movie.

Colin’s death comes a few days after he shared a throwback photo of his mother in honour of Mother’s Day, and paid a tribute to her on social media.

“My mom… Jackie O/ yet a tad prettier, a true artist, the loveliest, most intelligent woman. happy mother’s day,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Colin founded the band Train with Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood as members, but he was reportedly persuaded into exiting the group in 2003 due to his alleged substance abuse problems.

“There was a lot of things that led to me leaving, but it really escalated into it,” Colin said in a 2023 interview with Delphine’s Circle.

“We never took a break. We drove our tour bus into the parking lot of the recording studio for our second and third record. In Philadelphia, we made our one-and-a-half record… We just never stopped. It’s kind of one those things where you feel like this is too good to be true. Most bands have a lifespan of a few years.”