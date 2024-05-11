Travis Kelce eager to turn Taylor Swift's dream into reality

Taylor Swift could be getting engaged to beau Travis Kelce sooner than anticipated as pressure mounts on the latter to propose.

Almost a year into their romance, the loved-up couple appears as in love as ever, prompting fans to see them getting married in the future.

A source told Life & Style that Taylor and Travis are “madly in love,” noting, “it makes sense that they’d be discussing marriage.”

They also insisted the NFL star is most likely planning on a ‘grand gesture’ before he takes the plunge with his singer girlfriend.

“The big moment – and the ring – need to be super special,” the source admitted.

“But Travis is a ‘grand gesture’ kind of guy, so no matter what or when he finally asks her, it will be an experience that they’ll remember forever,” they added.

For the unversed, love story between Travis and Taylor initially bloomed last July after the former expressed his desire to link up with the Grammy winner on an episode of his podcast, New Heights.

Fast forward to September, the Midnights artist accompanied Kelce at his game vs Chicago Bears in Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City.