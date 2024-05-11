Selena Gomez prioritises mental health after Biebers' pregnancy news

Selena Gomez demonstrated that she doesn't have to be kind to her detractors by preventing them from leaving comments on her social media photos.

The former Wizards of Waverley Place star has chosen to restrict her Instagram comments section to only the accounts she follows, which prevents the vast majority of her admirers from leaving messages for her.

This decision was made just a few days before her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey announced their pregnancy.

This was a shrewd move by Gomez, who is often targeted by her ex-fans.

"I think I've created boundaries to help myself," Gomez, the most followed woman on the platform, said in an interview on May 2. "Obviously people were concerned about that, they care about everything."

Despite being bullied, the Who Says singer, 31, claims she feels "empowered" after refusing to engage with her tormentors.

After the Yummy singer announced his relationship with Hailey, Gomez's comment section became devoid of criticism due to the implementation of a new parameter.

Before Bieber's final breakup with Gomez, whom he was dating on and off since 2009, was in May 2018.