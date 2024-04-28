Dua Lipa, Callum Turner please fans with a ‘hug’

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner out in NYC during date night

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s bond seems to be getting stronger.



The Houdini singer, 28, was seen hugging Turner, 34, while taking a stroll in New York City during their date night.

According to pictures obtained by Page Six, Lipa followed the Masters of Air star walking and hugging him from behind, putting her hands around him and packing them inside the pockets of his jacket.

Turner was dressed in a burgundy leather jacket and a pair of black jeans. He styled his ensemble with simple white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Lipa looked dapper in a black denim, which she styled with a black leather jacket and black pumps. She put on a colourful yellow-and-orange top underneath.

The couple NYC date night comes one day after their appearance at the annual Time 100 Gala.

The songstress even shared a glimpse from her NYC trip on social media.

“a jammmmpacked week in nyc, ~ 6 days until Radical Optimism!!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption of a carousel shared on Instagram while promoting her upcoming album.

Lipa and Turner have been romantically linked since January.