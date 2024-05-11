Ryan Gosling reveals one celebrity who gave autograph to star

Ryan Gosling reveals who he asked for an autograph

Ryan Gosling opens up about the people from whom he wanted an autograph, and he did face a “no”.



Gosling answered some questions from Stephen Colbert during his appearance on The Late Show, which normally couldn’t be expected to get answered by the Barbie star.

He even revealed the names of the stars he asked for an autograph.

“The first person I asked was The Ultimate Warrior, and he said no,” Gosling said, referring to the pro wrestler. “But the second person I asked — the first person to give it to me — was Ms. Angela Bassett.”

Eva Mendes’ long term partner shared that the moment happened just after the star watched the 1993 Tina Turner biopic, What’s Love Got to Do With It, for which Bassett got nominated for a Best Actress Oscar.

Gosling was in the lobby of the AMC Theatre where the movie caught his attention.

“It was one of the best performances I’d ever seen, and still is,” Gosling told Colbert.

He recalled approaching Bassett, when she was standing alongside actor and comic Sinbad. “I don’t know if they were with each other — I don’t know,” he said. “They were talking.”