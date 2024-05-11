Brooke Shields recalls why she accepted Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes wedding invite

Brooke Shields accepted Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' 2006 wedding invite on one condition

Brooke Shields has recently explained why she accepted Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes wedding invitation one year after public feud with Top Gun actor.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Blue Lagoon star recalled she accepted the wedding invite on one condition.

“Of course, I was gonna say yes to that,” said the 58-year-old as she talked about Katie and Tom’s 2006 wedding in Italy.

Brooke recalled, “I was like, ‘Yes. I will — as long as I’m not the something old!’ And [Holmes] says, she goes, ‘Oh, will you?’ And I said, ‘What? Bring myself as the something old?’”

“I had to, like, hunt antique places to find the perfect, you know, gift to give her,” mentioned the Endless Love actress.

Brooke remembered she found something appropriate — and Victorian.

“It was a little compact that you put a ring… So, you're supposed to be able to look at their reflection in it and have it around their finger,” stated The Mother of the Bride actress.

Brooke added, “It was really beautiful.”

In addition to Brooke, other celebrity guests including Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and David and Victoria Beckham attended the wedding in the town of Bracciano.

Meanwhile, Katie and Tom eventually split in 2012 after five years of marriage.