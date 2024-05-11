Rebel Wilson addresses weight loss issue with her ‘hero’ Oprah Winfrey

Rebel Wilson praises Oprah Winfrey, calling her 'absolute hero'

Oprah Winfrey and Rebel Wilson have recently addressed weight loss at a WeightWatchers event.



The Pitch Perfect actress had the opportunity to pose with Oprah and even asked her about her memoir, Rebel Rising.

To which the former talk show host confirmed she already finished the tome.

Rebel said, “It's weird, because I feel like I know everything about you,” and the Daytime Emmy winner replied, “So, now I know a little about you.”

The Senior Year actress took to Instagram on May 10 and posted a photo of them together, writing, “When you meet your absolute hero…and she loves your book!”

Not only Rebel, Oprah’s Daily Instagram account also shared a video of the two stars greeting each other.

The caption read, “Last night @oprah hosted her conversation with @weightwatchers on the shame, science, and societal aspects of weight. One of the guests featured in the talk was actress and author of #RebelRising @rebelwilson!”

Earlier in December 2023, Oprah admitted she took weight-loss medication Ozempic but she claimed her slimmer figure was due to permanent lifestyle changes.

“I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me,” explained the 70-year-old in her interview, via DailyMail.com.

As far as Ozempic is concerned, Oprah mentioned, “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing.”

“The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” she added.