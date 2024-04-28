Jon Bon Jovi reveals how he met hero and ‘dear friend’ Bruce Springsteen

Both Bon Jovi and The Boss are New Jersey natives

Jon Bon Jovi not only got to meet his hero, Bruce Springsteen, but the pair the pair have since become very close friends.

In his new docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Bon Jovi, 62, shared the story of how he first met The Boss in 1970 while performing a cover of Springsteen’s song, The Promised Land, at a local venue.

Unbeknownst to him, Springsteen, 74, was in the audience.

“I looked up, and there’s Bruce onstage with me. That was the guy. And he jumps up and sings his song with me... So you go to high school the next day. Needless to say, you look at the teacher and you look at the kids, and you go, ‘I got a story to tell!’ and it’s a lot better than history class,” he revealed via People Magazine.

Speaking to the outlet, Bon Jovi opened up about his and Springsteen’s deep bond that developed thereafter.

“Our connection is deep, on a whole new level of friendship, because how many guys can talk like we talk, in close quarters, about life and love and loss?” he said.

Bon Jovi further gushed, “Our relationship is deep, and he’s a dear friend of mine, and he really is like a big brother.”

Both New Jersey natives, their shared roots further solidified their connection.