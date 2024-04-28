Colin Jost to roast big politicians at White House Correspondents Dinner

Colin Jost to host White House Correspondents Dinner

Colin Jost is all set to take a jab at big political names while hosting the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner Saturday night in Washington, D.C.



Every year, the comedian of the evening roasts prominent politicians and media personalities. This year, President Joe Biden is anticipated to participate in the election-year roasting.

Several political, journalistic, and entertainment leaders, including SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Gayle King, Billy Porter, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Al Roker, Chris Pine, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, and many others, have shown up for the so-called "Nerd Prom" this evening, as per Variety.

Jost has been the co-anchor of “Weekend Update,” along with Michael Che, since 2014, and started writing for SNL in 2005.

“His sharp insights perfectly meet this remarkable time of divided politics, and a presidential campaign careening toward a rematch. His smart brand of comedy and keen observation will turn up the heat on the national news media and across the political spectrum,” said president of the White House Correspondents’ Association and NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell.

“A night of laughs and reflections as our dinner honors freedom of the press as a cornerstone of American democracy.”