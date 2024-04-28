Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright get-together for White House brunch amid split

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor get together after split

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor got together for White House Garden Brunch amid estrangement.



According to pictures obtained by Page Six, the Valley co-stars posed for snaps both together and alone at the White House Correspondents’ Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Cartwright, 35, was dressed in a nude lacey midi dress and nude heels, while Taylor, 44, stunned in a blue blazer over a blue shirt, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

According to the outlet, the estranged couple may also attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, but together or not, that’s not known.

The outing comes after Cartwright’s revelation of her fight with Taylor over her making more money than him.

“I know whenever me and Jax were going through that where I was making more money for once, I could tell that was a shift for him,” she told pal Scheana Shay on Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“We were fighting a lot because of that alone.”

The Bravo stars announced their separation in February, after five years of marraige.