Prince Harry, Meghan's reaction to UK national anthem 'God Save The King' goes viral

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's reaction to God Save The King filmed during a reception in Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned heads as they attended a lavish reception on their second day in Nigeria.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rose along with everyone else to listen to the national anthem as the the ceremony began with "God Save The King," during which Meghan and Harry stood at attention.

King Charles younger son Harry appeared in high spirit as he stood with his eyes forward and his arms by his side as the anthem played. The British anthem was followed by the Nigerian anthem.

Megan was also standing in the same spirits in respect of the national anthems. The royal couple, who are not on official visit to Nigeria, sent a message of love and respect to the King with their gesture during the reception.

Harry and Meghan's reaction to the UK's national Anthem went viral and attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

Journalist Simon Perry, who's on trip with the Sussexes, shared the stunning video of the couple's gesture to the anthems and other activities at the reception.

Meghan and Harry looked dashing as they coordinated their looks for a special reception on their second day in Nigeria.



The Duchess put on a stylish display as she went glam in a St. Agni white strapless column linen dress, while Harry wore a cream linen suit.

They were also treated to a dance performance by a group of energetic dancers and drummers and heard testimonies from wounded warriors.

Meghan and Harry were also shown a computer-generated tour of a new planned Invictus Centre that will be a haven of physical and mental rehabilitation for wounded service personnel.



During the series of speeches, Abike Dabiri Erew exclaimed: "Princess Meghan is a Nigerian!"

She said she wasn’t surprised when Meghan said on her podcast that she had Nigerian heritage. “I was excited but not surprised. Because she is beautiful, intelligent, diligent and hardworking and she stands firm in the midst of challenges," she said, adding, "Prince Harry, you married the best — our daughter, our friend, Princess Meghan. I hope you come back again, again, and again.”

And she didn’t leave out Harry, saying: “Princess Meghan, you married the best man."