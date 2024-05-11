Prince Andrew's scandal hinders Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal promotion

Prince Andrew's reputation is a 'problem' for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are ninth and eleventh in the royal family's line of succession, will not make royal advancement due to their father Prince Andrew's scandal, a royal expert has claimed.



The Duke of York, who stepped down as a working royal in November 2019 following his disastrous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, is said to be a major hurdle in the way of Beatrice and Eugenie's royal promotion.



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Prince Andrew's reputation is a "problem" for Beatrice and Eugenie even though the Princesses of York have been mooted as the most likely candidates to undertake royal family duties in the absence of Princess Kate and other established working royals.



The Princess of Wales is currently not undertaking royal duties as she focuses on her health after being diagnosed with cancer. While, King Charles has only recently returned to public-facing duties after being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

Describing he Princesses importance in the royal circle, Fitzwilliams said: "They are members of the Royal Family and also quite high in the line of succession to the throne. Beatrice and Eugenie continue to get a lot of publicity and there is interest but they have their own lives and families."



He went on: "There is a problem with the link to Prince Andrew."

The expert added: "It may well be that in time this is looked at again, I do not see it being looked at now."

Disgraced royal Andrew consistently ranks as the least popular member of the royal family in polling.