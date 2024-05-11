Prince William, Queen Camilla bone of contention in easing relations with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton revealed in March that she is battling a form of cancer

There was a time when Harry was once 'very close' to his sister-in-law Catherine and he 'would love' to reconnect with her, but his brother William won't allow it, a royal author has claimed.

Prince Harry "would love" to reconnect with his sister-in-law Catherine as the pair were once "very close" and he was "hit hard" by the news of her cancer diagnosis, a royal author has claimed.



Four years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals moved to the US, where they now live with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Harry is said to be ready for reconciliation, but according to Christopher Andersen, his brother William is not on the same page. Mr Andersen, the author of The King, a book about the life of King Charles, said Prince William is not "willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife".

The author said this means that the chances of a reconciliation between Harry and the Royal Family seem "extremely slim" as there was "too much drama" between the two brothers and their wives.

The comments come as Harry travelled to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games this week, but did not meet his father or his brother.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Mr Andersen claimed: "Harry would love to reconnect with Kate. They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate's shocking video."

He added: "Unfortunately, it doesn't appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife. There was just too much drama between the brothers and their wives, and there is lingering bitterness on everyone's part.

"So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim."

Following weeks of speculation about her health and her whereabouts Catherine, 42, revealed in March that she is battling a form of cancer.

On the other hand King Charles's trust with estranged son Prince Harry has "gone", a royal commentator has claimed, as the royal father and son did not meet on the Duke's latest trip to the UK.

Prince Harry returned to the UK on Tuesday to attend a thanksgiving service for the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral the following day.

Sarah-Louise Robertson while talking to GB news revealed that following his cancer diagnosis and the continued outbursts by the Sussexes towards the Royal Family, Queen Camilla has become "very protective" of the King.

She said: "Camilla is very protective, she can't have anything upset King Charles right now. It's just too much for him."