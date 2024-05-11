Prince William celebrates big milestone in Isles of Scilly

Royal fans react to Prince William's new milestone

Prince William has celebrated major milestone with fans in Isles of Scilly amid his wife Kate Middleton's ongoing battle with cancer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts on Saturday shared a delightful news with the future King's photos and his statement.

The Kensington palace shared William's statement: "In addition to celebrating the extension of the healthcare centre on the Isles of Scilly, on land provided as a long lease by the Duchy of Cornwall, it was a pleasure to spend time with our wonderful Duchy community over the last couple of days.



"From farmers to fishermen, teachers to tenants and so many more, it’s been so insightful. Thank you for being so welcoming."

The post attracted massive applause from royal fans, with one commenting: "I am so proud of Prince William for not only speaking about mental health and healthcare but also building a centre on his duchy of Cornwall. Keep up the good work."



Another went on writing in the comments section: "What a difference between you and your bother. He is serving himself while you selflessly serve your country. U were born to be king."

While few others expressed their gratitude to the future King: "Heartfelt thanks to the Prince of Wales for his vision and commitment to make things better today and for future generations."

