Prince Harry gives subtle nod to William as he follows in future King's footsteps

Prince Harry follows in Prince William's footsteps in Nigeria

Prince Harry, who has been accused of overshadowing his elder brother Prince William's Cornwall engagements with his Nigeria trip, is seen following in the future King's footsteps with his latest show in the African country.

The Duke of Sussex played volleyball in Nigeria and Meghan cheered on her husband sitting with the crowd.

The Duke's latest show seems to be subtle nod to his brother as it comes just two days after William was pictured playing volleyball during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay on Thursday.

Some royal commentators claim that the Prince of Wales's trip to the Isles of Scilly on Friday was overshadowed by the first day of Meghan and Harry's tour of Nigeria. as William's engagement received considerably less coverage than harry and Meghan's activities in the Commonwealth nation.

However, Harry's latest move reminds fans of William's outing and his engagements with the people of the Isles of Scilly, where he used to spend holidays with Harry and their parents King Charles and Princess Diana.

Fans took selfies with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the scorching 33C heat as they attended an event linked to the Invictus Games. They had watched a game of sitting volleyball before Harry participated in the contest.



Meghan also attracted the spotlight as she joined the group photo with the volleyball teams after the match had concluded.

Cameras turned to the Duchess when a nine-year-old girl spoke to Meghan at the event: "She [Meghan] said Prince Harry loves to play volleyball and that he’s very good at it. And she asked me if I play volleyball in my school. And I said yes."

It is to mention here that Prince Harry, who remained in the UK for three days to give a reading at an event in St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, did not see Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles.