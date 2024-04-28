Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunite for dance amid split rumours: See Footage

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted dancing together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reunited to dance to music at the Stagecoach Festival on Friday night amid split rumours.



The actress and rapper showed love for eachother slowly dancing during Jelly Roll's set at the annual festival in Indio, California, according to TMZ.

The 34-year-old musician. also appeared to serenade his 37-year-old partner while spending most of their time at the concert together.

The rumoured-to-be-broken-up couple’s close appearance comes not long after Fox opened up about her relationship with MGK, born Colson Baker.

The Transformers star stated during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that she now prefers to keep her love life private in the future.

“I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption,” she said.

The actress, who made it clearthat she did not “have a comment on like the status of the relationship,” assured that she was still loyal to her MGK.

“What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” she said.