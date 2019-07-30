Sara Ali Khan trolled on her weight

Sara Ali Khan is currently having a golden girl moment with her face splashed all over social media post her successful runway debut at a fashion show recently.



While many contribute to eulogize about her spectacular look in a traditional off-white lehenga, some of the netizens also backlashed about the 23-year-old ‘Simba’ girl.

‘Kedarnath’ starlet was trolled on her weight, people started calling her fat and asking her to start dieting.

B-Town’s star actor had an impressive weight loss transformation before she stepped into the world of glamour, she has cut down her weight from 96 kilos to 50 kilos.

But as harsh as these comments seem, celebrities have gradually become immune to such negative criticisms. And Sara Ali Khan has always been known to turn a deaf ear to such naysayers.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.