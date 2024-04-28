Anne Hathaway shares how she copes with chronic stress

Anne Hathaway recently appeared on ‘The Interview’ podcast

Anne Hathaway shared some insightful advice on coping with chronic stress and anxiety

During her recent appearance on The New York Times podcast The Interview, the 41-year-old actress opened up about suffering from somatic stress when she was younger, joking that it helped her take on roles of “chronically stressed out young women.”

“I was a really stressed out young woman,” she admitted.

The Princess Diaries star then explained how a single epiphany helped her shifted her mindset.

“As a formerly chronically stressed young woman, which leads to, you know, all manner of things, I just remember thinking one day, ‘You are taking this for granted,’” she reflected.

Hathaway further admitted that she “didn’t know how to breathe,” which gave her constant stress.

She elaborated, “You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky and that will be lights out for you. So when I find myself, like, the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, I’m like, ‘You are not gonna die stressed.’”

Summing up her past experiences, she explained, “I was just very, very, very in my head, about a lot of things. I guess maybe that’s the easiest way to put it.”