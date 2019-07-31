‘The Donkey King’ vs ‘The Lion King’: Which film reigned over box offices?

While many Disney fans over on this side of the world were ecstatic for the live-action release of the iconic animated classic ‘The Lion King’, it appears that the hit film doesn’t seem to be routing the top spot held firmly by ‘The Donkey King.’

Presented by Geo TV Network, Pakistan’s record-breaking animated feature film ‘The Donkey King’ had bagged a number of records in Pakistan and reports suggest that the box office hit is not losing its throne anytime soon.

Reports have revealed that the Pakistani feature film has racked up Rs8.5 million in Rawalpindi and Islamabad which surpasses highest-grosser Avengers: Endgame’s collection as well in the two cities.

It was revealed further that the film in the two cities came unlike any other film in the regions, at a multiplier of x6.25.

While ‘The Lion King’ is steering steady, it is speculated the international hit will fall short of the Pakistani animated film’s lifetime figures as the former’s opening number was Rs5 million but the second week minimized it to Rs2.4 million.



Here is a comparison between the two hits in 10 days in Rawalpindi and Islamabad:

First week:

'The Lion King' stood at Rs13.2 million while 'The Donkey King' was at Rs8.4 million.

Second week:

‘The Lion King’s collection shrunk to Rs5.8 million while ‘The Donkey King' reigned at Rs8.2 million.

However, while ‘The Donkey King’ could match up to the international release, the amount it racked up in the ten days is substantial given its comparison with the blockbuster international hit which appeals to a worldwide audience, with a difference of mere Rs3 million.