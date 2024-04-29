Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpes of special Daddy breakfast for his daughters: Watch

Dwayne Johnson gives a peek into his special weekend breakfast with family: Video

Dwayne Johnson has recently shared a glimpse of special Daddy breakfast for his daughters and wife on a weekend.



On April 28, the Black Adam actor took to Instagram and posted a video of his weekend morning where he made pancakes and french toast topped with mayple syrup and nutella chocolate for the "ladies in the house".

Sharing details of each plate, The Rock quipped, "I think Daddy did pretty good."

The Jumanji actor also said, "This shows daddy loves them more than mommy."

"This dinosaur got up at 4:50 am today to make my special Daddy Breakfast for my Johnson girls on our #cheatday Sunday!" wrote Dwayne in the caption.

The Fast & Furious alum continued, "The rule is, there are no rules and they can request whatever they want."

"You know it’s gonna be a crazy bat shit sugar rush morning when the request for topped with maple syrup and Nutella - and Lucky Charms too comes in," pointed out The Rock.

Calling it a "great morning," Dwayne also mentioned, "Another key opportunity to show my little ones that daddy loves them more than mommy."

The Rock stated, "Happy ladies all around - as we men know, happy ladies of the household = happy life."

In the end, Dwayne spoke to his fans and followers, adding, "Enjoy your cheat meal Sunday, my friends with your family."

The Red One actor's fans shared their reaction in the comment section, with one said, "The best Breakfast ever! The girls are getting spoiled."

Another remarked, "Memories that will last a lifetime."

Meanwhile, Dwayne also offered insight into recordings of upcoming animated movie, Moana 2.