'The Lion King' still dominating the box-office two weeks after release

‘The Lion King’ has been reigning at the box office even after its second week since release, taking $2.3 away million on Friday.
Disney’s live-action remake continues to dominate the box office as it tracks for a $76.6 million sophomore outing – another hefty weekend after its massive $192 million launches, which was the eighth biggest in North America ever.
Columbia Pictures’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ was this weekend’s newcomer, taking in $16.8 million on Friday from 3,659 theatres – an opening day record for director Quentin Tarantino.
Tarantino’s ninth film is also on track to become the filmmaker's highest opening weekend ever with Saturday estimates placing the film at $40.2 million in opening weekend ticket sales.
‘The Lion King’ is expected to join the billion club, which is already packed with Disney and Marvel properties.
