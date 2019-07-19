'The Lion King' crosses $100 million landmark ahead of US release

The live action of Disney’s 'The Lion King' has already racked up $100 million in ticket sales globally, prior to its domestic release in the US.

The film which is the remake of the 1994 classic hit is expected to take over the box office due its hyper realistic graphics with the fan favorite story-line.

The film has generated $94.5 million from a handful of markets at the international box office and is expected to hit triple digits very soon.

'The Lion King' opened on Wednesday in France with $4.8 million, as well as Australia with $2.9 million, Germany with $2.3 million and Korea with $2.2 million.

In France, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, 'The Lion King' came out as the second biggest movie on its opening day, behind Disney-Marvel’s 'Avengers: Endgame'.



Ticket sales are expected to amplify when the film hits most of the world theatres, including North America, this weekend.

Expecting to open up with at least $150 million already, the film is set to become one of the biggest debuts of the year 2019.