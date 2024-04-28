Ncuti Gatwa 'overjoyed' to helm role of Doctor Who in upcoming installment

Ncuti Gatwa expresses excitement for upcoming show Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa expressed joy of becoming the new Doctor Who in the beloved British sci-fi show of the same name, taking on a challenging and groundbreaking role.



Gatwa, being the first queer member to take on the big role, told Variety that he resonates with the young fans, hoping that the iconic show’s global reach on Disney+ will counter homophobic backlash.

He will be joined by actress Millie Gibson, serving the role as Ruby Sunday, better known as the Doctor’s spirited companion.

Speaking of their regency episode, titled Rogue, as one of their favorites from the upcoming season, Gibson said: "I think that regency themed episode is the moment for me!"

Gatwa chimed in, adding: "'60s and regency were our favourite filming and watching them as well," prompting a nod from Gibson: "We had so much fun."

“It's.... it's just a really chill vibe between the pair of them."

The show is set to bring about a wave of new episodes and an array of adventures, with showrunner Russell T Davies describing it as “devastating.”

While conversing with RadioTimes.com, Gibson noted: "I think people will all want to call their best friend up."

"I echo that sentiment, it's about love and friendship so I think people will be feeling that by the final episode."