Meghan Markle to flaunt her 'perfect' life in Netflix show

Meghan Markle seemingly aims to show her 'softer side' in her upcoming Netflix cookery show.



For the unversed, the former Suits actress and her husband Prince Harry are all set to be seen in two different shows amid their multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming platform.

The Duke of Sussex's forthcoming project will be about professional polo and the Duchess of Sussex's series will focus on "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship."

Speaking about Meghan's new show, PR expert Lynn Carratt told The Mirror that the mother-of-two will "provide a glimpse of her softer side as it celebrates the joys of cooking and entertaining friends."

The expert added that the former working royal "has gone from a woman with political ambition to making jam, so it will be great for viewers to get an inside track on where her passions lie."

Notably, Lynn expresses concerns over the choice of content made by Meghan, saying, "I just worry that the documentary will showcase her seemingly perfect life, and the public may prefer a more relatable story."