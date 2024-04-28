Ayesha Curry shows off her growing baby bump in new photos: See pics

Ayesha Curry offers insight into pregnancy

Ayesha Curry recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of her growing baby bump in new post.

Curry, who is set to welcome fourth child together with NBA superstar husband Stephen Curry, gave her followers a bump update ahead of her due date.

The 35-year-old actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, showing off her last few months of pregnancy on Saturday, April 27.

She captioned the post: "Random lately.”

In the photos that the actress shared, Ayesha could be seen relaxing in a plain white tee, while others showed the family’s dog staring into the distance with some delicious treats, resting in her hand.

The couple has been quite vocal on social media about prepping for the arrival of their fourth baby.

The four-time NBA champion previously paid tribute to her wife on her 35th birthday alongside a caption that read: "My woman!!!! @ayeshacurry Taking this moment to shout you from the roof tops and say Happy Birthday. You are everything to me and our beautiful family."

"The smile and the goofiness that lights up the room. But always count on you to keep it real and keep our family pushing forward."

Stephen concluded the caption with, "I LOVE YOU..more life!"

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2011 and share three children; Canon, as well as daughters Riley and Ryan.