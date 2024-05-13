Sam Rubin breathes his last at 64

Sam Rubin dies at 64

Sam Rubin died on Friday, May 10 at the age of 64 after suffering heart attack at his home.

The KTLA Entertainment reporter was mourned by his work family, who paid tribute to the late reporter.

Taking to the social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter, the outlet announced the big news in a statement that read: "KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin."

"Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades.

Continuing on the subject, they added: "His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time."

Heaping praise on Sam, KTLA expressed gratitude for his indefinite services as a reporter.

In addition, the outlet extended condolences to his family in order to deal with their loss.

For the unversed, Sam was known as a mainstay in Southern California for decades, covering entertainment, films, and TV news.