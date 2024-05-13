Shonda Rhimes teases return of ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Shona Rhimes, who is the showrunner for Netflix’s Bridgerton, wrote the prequel of the show, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The spinoff series, which premiered on Netflix in May 2023, became a huge hit with many fans pleading for another season of the beloved show.

“We talk about it a lot,” Rhimes told Variety about bringing the storyline from of Queen Charlotte to screen. “And for a while, I was holding it very close, and didn’t necessarily know that I wanted to play it out in a Bridgerton season.

She continued, “But now we’ve been talking about what it would look like if we saw a little bit in Bridgerton’s present day, with Brimsley and Reynolds, and what that would mean.”

Brimsley, who is Queen Charlotte's right hand, and Reynolds, who is King George's right hand, was also a side love story in the spinoff show.

“I think it deprives us of a chance to tell that story the way it should be told, though,” she said of continuation of Queen Charlotte.

The showrunner shared that she is still unsure.

“I do have inklings of what another story could be, but I also don’t know,” she said. “I just want it to be really good if we’re going to tell it.”