'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo recalls uncomfortable situation

Gaten Matarazzo remembers awkward interaction with 'Stranger Things' fan

Gaten Matarazzo became widely popular through his portrayal of Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things. But there is a downside to fame, too.

For the actor, that was an odd interaction with a fan.

“This woman in her 40s said straight up, ‘I’ve had a crush on you since you were 13.’ And I was like, ‘That’s upsetting' ... then she doubled down. She was like, ‘I’m aware of the age difference.’ ... her daughter was with her, and her daughter goes, ‘Mom, what the ****?’ I swear to God,” she said," he previously told Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast.

In other news, a documentary on Stranger Things is showing what went on behind the camera during the making of the finale.

But in the doc, David Harbour and Winona Ryder did not feature in a one-on-one interview. But the series director, Martina Radwan, said they were not interviewed due to scheduling conflicts.

“No, they’re not [in it]. We just didn’t get the time. They were busy with other projects, and so we didn’t have the time to sit down," he told Variety.

The filmmaker also said the two-hour documentary was meant to show the people close to the production.

“There aren’t interviews with people beyond the show itself. It’s the Duffers, it’s the cast, it’s the department heads. There’s so much information about Stranger Things out in the world that I wanted to keep it in the bubble. Anything that you need to know outside of the show, you can get — it’s out there.”

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.