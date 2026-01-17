Priscilla Presley reveals the path Elvis would have taken if he were still alive

Priscilla Presley recently got candid and revealed what she thinks Elvis Presley would be involved in if he were alive in 2026.

Elvis, who was an acclaimed singer and actor, succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 42 at his Graceland home on August 16, 1977.

Initial autopsy report stated that his cause of death was "cardiac arrhythmia," or “an irregular and ineffective [heartbeat].”

Dr. Jerry Francisco, the Shelby County coroner who examined his body, later confirmed that Elvis died of “hypertensive heart disease, with coronary artery heart disease as a contributing factor," according to New York Times.

Priscilla, who tied the knot with Elvis on May 1, 1967, and got separated after six years of marriage in 1973, conversed with Hello! Magazine to promote her latest memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

"I think he’d be doing the same thing in life – singing and touring. He loved it,” she said of the Love Me Tender hitmaker, who would have turned 91 years old on Jan 8, 2026.

The 80-year-old American businesswoman and actress admitted that writing the book made her relive the highs and the lows of her past.

"It took me a while to finish it up – more than 11 months. You remember a lot of things, and it was a good thing, to be honest. A lot of remembering wonderful times and difficult times — and you’re reliving your life,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Priscilla and Elvis, who stayed close after their divorce, welcomed only one child together, a daughter named Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968.