Gaten Matarazzo on unbreakable bonds of 'Stranger Things'

Gaten Matarazzo has spoken candidly about the bond he shares with Stranger Things cast.

In a new chat with GQ Magazine, the acting sensation has shared heartfelt thoughts about the time he shared with the cast members of the Netflix series.

Recalling the time when all the cast members came to watch the finale together in New York, he said, "It was tremendously emotional."

"We needed to share that with each other before we shared it with the world. We could appreciate the work that had been put in on our end as a collective."

"These are some of my best friends, my family, and people I'll have for the rest of my life," he added.

He also praised the collective effort made by the cast members to make the show binge-worthy.

"And it’s been a crazy group effort, and I don't think we would have wanted to see it with anybody else. I’m glad we were able to get it done," he concluded.

It is noteworthy of the sci-fi drama included, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna/Henry Creel alongside Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson.