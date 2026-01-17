Beyonce, Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter's massive fortune taking shape at 14?

Beyoncé's 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is already being considered a billionaire.

Radar Online reported that Blue’s inherited fame combined with her work ethic and creative success have the potential to turn her into one of pop culture’s lucrative and evergreen legacies.

Born to star parents Beyoncé and Shawn Corey Carter, professionally known as Jay-Z, on January 7, 2012, she has opted for singing, acting, and dancing professions.

Blue, who is still in school, manages her professional life between Manhattan, Los Angeles, and international tours.

She made her acting debut as a voice actress for Princess Kiara in the 2024 film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Notably, the eldest child of the Cowboy Carter songstress and the Young Forever singer has a net worth estimated to be around $500 million, excluding the money of her billionaire parents.

Some well-placed insiders told the outlet that it would be unfair to say Blue’s rise to fame is accidental.

The source stated, "There has long been an understanding among those around the family that nothing about Blue Ivy's public emergence should be left to chance.”

"She has never been forced into the spotlight for its own sake but quietly coached and supported so that, when opportunities arise, she is genuinely ready for them.”

“The emphasis has always been on craft, discipline and confidence first, with commercial considerations deliberately taking a back seat,” they explained.

And because of this particular approach, the bosses in the film, music, and fashion industries “see her as someone whose earning power will grow naturally over time rather than being rushed.”

"There is a belief that, as her skills mature and her interests evolve, the financial side will simply fall into place, putting her on a trajectory toward immense, long-term wealth that goes far beyond novelty or inherited fame,” noted the insider.