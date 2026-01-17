Selena Gomez proves point with new makeup-free selfie on social media

Selena Gomez shares makeup-free selfie on the internet

Since the age of 7, Selena Gomez has been interested in makeup because she began her career in the industry as a child actor.



However, growing up, the pop icon admitted previously to interviewers that her relationship with cosmetics became unhealthy.

She explained in the interview with Elle, “You’re so young and then working. I have professionals doing my makeup, and suddenly I can look 25 when I was 16, and it was crazy."

“Then I felt like: ‘Oh, I look too young all the time. I should achieve that look more. I should try that.’ It just made me question my beauty for what it was," she said in 2021.

But sooner than later, the maturity seeped in, as Selena told Marie Claire in 2024 that her relationship had now become healthy.

“It’s become a lot healthier as I’ve grown up. I used to want to wear makeup to look older or look more like other people,” she revealed.

“Now I have a lot of fun with makeup—doing my friends’ makeup or my own. I want to accentuate the features that make me unique instead of covering them up.”

To drive the point home, Selena recently shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram Story, looking radiantly stunning, which is a striking contrast to her glammed-up appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez's appearance on 2026 Golden Globes on the left and her makeup-free look on the right

Moreover, her passion for beauty also led her to found Rare Beauty, a cosmetic company, in 2020.