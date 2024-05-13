Meghan Markle goes against her ‘feminist’ values in latest stunt

Meghan Markle was slammed for going against her self-proclaimed values of being a feminist with her visit to Nigeria.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News that given that Meghan is a “feminist,” Nigeria is an “interesting venue” for her and Prince Harry and many human rights violations happen in the country.

The Duchess of Sussex previously revealed in her Archetypes podcast that she is 43 percent Nigerian and referenced her heritage during her three-day visit to the African country.

Schofield noted that the US Department of Justice is “concerned with things like child brides and child labourers in Nigeria” including “female mutilation of little girls.”

Given the situation of these issues, the royal commentator called out Meghan of going back on her values.

“How can a feminist sit on a stage say that she’s ‘excited to be in my country’ without speaking out for some of those victims,” Schofield said.

“There are real life human rights violations happening every day and it seems odd that [Prince Harry and Meghan] would come here and do these Disneyland show with all these smiles and act like everything is fine and normal.”