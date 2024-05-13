Prince William sends strong message to Harry after Buckingham Palace announcement

Prince William seemingly mocks Prince Harry with latest post

Prince William has left everyone in surprise with his latest post days after King Charles III moved Prince Harry to tears with his major decision.

The Prince of Wales, who has been appointed to command Harry's former regiment by King Charles, seemingly tried to clear the air about his military service and experience on Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts have shared a very young future king Prince William's throwback photos in military uniform with helicopters.

The meaningful post described future King William's commitment and services to the country's arm forces.



The photos were captioned: "The Time flies! Looking back at the last two visits to @ArmyAirCorps in 1999 and 2008 ahead of today’s handover at Middle Wallop."

Prince Harry was reportedly ‘in tears’ after King Charles bestowed a new military honour on his eldest son Prince William

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that heir to the throne William will be made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, despite Prince Harry having personally served with the unit in Afghanistan.



The announcement appeared timed to inflict maximum pain on Harry, coming on the same day that he returned to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. William reportedly did not participate in direct combat during his military tenure. Instead, he fulfilled roles as a search and rescue pilot and later as an air ambulance pilot.



Buckingham Palace has declared that the Prince of Wales would assume leadership of the regiment, marking a further setback for Harry during his short visit to the UK.



It is to mention here that both royal brothers are trained military pilots, Harry served directly in the Army Air Corps during his second deployment in Afghanistan until 2014.