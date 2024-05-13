Meghan Markle takes inspiration from Princess Kate during Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle seemingly tries to copy Princess Kate during her recent trip to Nigeria.



The Duchess of Sussex channelled royal gestures just like her now-estranged sister-in-law during several public appearances with her husband Prince Harry.



While analysing the former Suits actress's body language, Judi James told The Sun that Meghan displayed her "celebrity and royalty" sides.

The expert shared that when the mother-of-three co-hosted an event about Women in Leadership, she appeared to be resonating with her royal title.

Judi said, "At the leadership event though she appears solo and in fully gracious, regal-looking form."

She added, "Straight-backed and with her shoulders and arms held back she glides into the room with a much more elegant, Duchess-like social smile."

"The leadership event is the perfect audience for Meghan and signals of confidence ooze from her here as she clutches the mic with her shoulders angles and a wide, beaming, symmetric smile of genuine pleasure," Judi further shared.

Moreover, the expert said that Meghan also took a 'lead' over her husband during the last few outings of their visit.

Judi said, "Her arrival body language in Nigeria did put Harry in a slightly more ‘leading man’ role, but it was still Meghan excelling at the stardust-strewn waves, smiles and touch rituals like this sweet over-the-one-hunched-shoulder red carpet-style wave and self-diminishing shrug."