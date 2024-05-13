Cindy Crawford tries 'not to offer advice' to kids, here's why

Cindy Crawford shared her unconventional parenting style

Cindy Crawford opened up about giving unsolicited advice to her kids ahead of Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 11.

Speaking exclusively on Christy Turlington Burns and Kelly Corrigan’s new five-part podcast series, Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother, the 58-year-old model offered an insight into motherhood.

In a response to a relative question, Crawford revealed that her mother gave the best piece of advice, noting: "Show up, shut up and wear beige."

Recounting an instance from the past, the model recalled: "It’s about when you’re showing up for your kids or… it would be more I guess if you were to be the perfect mother-in-law at a wedding."

"She’s like, 'It’s not about you, you don’t want to stand out,'" the supermodel added.

Crawford said that she still follows her mother’s advice when it comes to big things in life.

Heaping praise on her mother’s piece of advice, she quoted: "Don’t give advice unless [it’s] asked for."

She said that the model tries to implement the same strategy with her own kids.

"They know if they ask me, they’re going to get my real opinion,” Crawford explained. “But if they don’t ask me… I really try hard, and I’m probably about 70 percent good at this… I try not to offer unsolicited advice," she concluded.

For the unversed, Crawford shares son Presley Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber with husband, Rande Gerber.