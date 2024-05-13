Meghan Markle wins title of 'skilled' actress ahead of new project

Meghan Markle sends a message to Hollywood bosses as she wins tile of skilled actress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made headlines for their Nigeria trip, have seemingly won the desired results with their much-talked tour to the African country.



The Duchess of Sussex put on a stylish display at the end of the trip, seemingly sending a message to Hollywood bosses with her elegant appearance as she wrapped up her Nigeria Tour with husband Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a charity polo match and a gala fundraising dinner on their last day in Nigeria.



It seemed as the former actress tried to impress filmmakers with her elevated look in a cream halter-neck dress by Johanna Ortiz. Her jewelry and heeled sandals were also adding to her elegance.

The Duchess accessorised her stunning outfit with her signature gold bracelets and a Maison Birks Diamond Snowflake ring.

However, Harry opted for a black suit jacket with a button-up white shirt and a black pair of sunglasses.

Sharing her thoughts on Meghan and Harry's looks, a royal expert has claimed that The Duke had to 'try and hide his anxiety' during his Nigeria visit whilst his wife Meghan 'smiled' as a 'skilled actress.'



Meghan is said to be moving on from royal drama to relaunch her brand. She is reportedly making contacts with Hollywood giants to remain alive in the industry that made her famous before her marriage to Harry.



Kinsey Schofield, Speaking to GB News, said: "I do think that Meghan is the skilled, trained actress, and Prince Harry has a bit of a problem hiding some of his anxiety sometimes."



She went on: "This was great PR for them because if you just Google Meghan Markle today, 90 per cent of the headlines are about how glamorous her wardrobe was, how beautiful she was.



"I lost count of how many times I saw the word 'glam', and obviously they wanted positive press out of this and they wanted people to start saying some nicer things about them."

Praising the couple for their initiatives, she said: "Meghan being by his side certainly calms him down and helps him out throughout that process. I mean, I understand that their objective is to court Nigeria for a future Invictus Games. I think that they probably did a great job doing that."

Harry and Meghan are producing two upcoming Netflix shows that will focus on cooking and a U.S. polo championship. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have other projects in the works for the streaming network.