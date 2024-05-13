Watch: Katy Perry lights up American Idol in illuminated Cinderella gown

Katy Perry transforms into Cinderella during Disney Night

Katy Perry recently wowed the audience at American Idol’s exclusive Disney Night, transforming in an illuminating Cinderella costume.



Sharing a series of photos to her Instagram Stories, the American Idol judge captioned the post: "Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo #idol."

In the video that she shared on her feed, the songstress could be seen hastily changing from one costume to another.

The singer twirled in the fancy Cinderella dress, pairing it with the iconic headband.

In other snippets that she posted from the big night, Perry posed alongside the Mickey Mouse-themed Ferris wheel, offering glimpses into the festivities.

The Roar singer posted alongside a caption that read: "The sound of magic iykyk #disneynight"

Her video quickly went viral, with fans drooling over the new look.

One fan gushed: "I was like 'wow this cosplayer looks like katy perry' and then I realized oh that is katy perry."

Another user chimed in, adding: "I LOVE YOU."

While a third wrote: "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS IN THE WORLD."

Meanwhile, 'Designer Daddy' couldn’t help but glee at his work, leaving a heartfelt comment under Perry’s post: "Ah!! thank you for the opportunity to make you a magic dress!!!!"