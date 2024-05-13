Kerry Katona expresses 'shame and guilt' over drug addiction

Kerry Katona regrets being an addict

Kerry Katona recently expressed "shame and guilt" over drug addiction following her nose surgery.

The former Atomic Kitten star admitted to finally closing the chapter on the darkest days of her life, showcasing her bruising after having her nose reconstructed.

The 43-year-old songstress opened up about her surgical journey, after embracing fifteen years of sobriety.

Reminiscing on her past mistakes, Katona dropped photos of her bruised face alongside a caption that read: "Even thou (sic) it's been almost 15 years since those awful dark days and even thou that chapter of my life is well and truly closed it's hard not to hang on to those negative unnecessary thoughts of shame, guilt, embarrassment, also desperation, loneliness, heartbreak."

Continuing on the subject, she added: "But also strength, resilience, determination and forgiveness! Forgiving yourself is probably the most hardest of them all."

"I really hope my mistakes can become lessons for others in their hour of desperation to give you hope and inspiration never to give up on yourself."

In addition, Katona assured that it's "never too late to reach out and ask someone if they need help".