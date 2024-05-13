Nick Jonas dedicates a special post for 'amazing mom' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas paid a heartfelt tribute to all the mother figures in his life including his wife Priyanka Chopra.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Jonas Brothers singer dropped adorable family photos on his Instagram handle featuring his wife, daughter Malti Marie, mother Denise Miller-Jonas and mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

Nick began his sweet note by saying, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there."

He added, "I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever."

The musician showered praises on his better half as he wrote, "You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way."

"And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much," Nick concluded his heartwarming post.

For the unversed, Nick tied the knot with Priyanka in 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.